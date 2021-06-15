The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company will hold auditions for their upcoming show, “The Last Five Years,” directed by Elita Eastman, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, and Friday, June 18, at the historic Dakota Theatre in Yankton.
Anyone interested in auditioning should try to bring a 30-45 second solo; Mezzo/Alto for women and Baritone for men. In order to gauge range and showmanship, a solo from Broadway would be preferred.
Since its Off-Broadway premiere in 2002, Brown’s funny, poignant, and devastatingly honest two-person production has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score and libretto.
