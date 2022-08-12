CASES DISPOSED:
JULY 23-29, 2022
Gannon Guidry, 807 Bill Baggs Rd, Yankton, Renewal Registration during assigned month, $132.50.
Henry Marquez, 1005 Cedar St., Apt 2, Yankton, No driver’s license, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Eluding, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Fail to stop – accident causing property damage, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Driving under influence, 3rd offense, Suspended execution of sentence, Jail sentence of 2 years with two years suspended, Probation of 4 years, $706.50 with restitution of $1640.82, Driving under the influence, 1st offense, Punishment enhanced by part II information, Driving under the influence, 4th offense, Recharged by information, Eluding, No plea entered, Fail to stop – accident causing property damage, Recharged by information, Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter, Recharged by information.
Bona Gawer, 908 Douglas Ave., Apt 3, Yankton, Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $132.50.
Clayton Andrew Bosma, Sioux Center, IA, Possession of alcohol by minor, Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Joseph A Carpenter, Sioux Falls, SD, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Disobey judicial process, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs, schedule I or II, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Forgery, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Identity theft, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Habitual offender 3+ prior felonies, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II, $676.50, Jail sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and credit for 14 days, Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II, Recharged by information, Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud, Recharged by information, Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs, schedule I or II, Recharged by information, Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, Recharged by information, Forgery, Recharged by information, Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500, Recharged by information, Identity theft, Recharged by information.
Vitaly Valentinovich Sazonov, Sioux Falls, SD, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Strider Ray Rich, Menno, SD, Speeding on a state highway, $117.50.
Zachary Larson, Vermillion, SD, Speeding on other roadways, $117.50.
Tricia Johnson, 603 E 17th St., Yankton, Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, $250.00, jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Colby Eppinga, Rock Valley, IA, Speeding on other roadways, $137.50.
Tristan Paul Harrison, Scotland, SD, No drivers license, $132.50.
Brandon Deshawn Harris, Milwaukee, WI, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $282.50.
Dean Thomas Honomichl, Vermillion, SD, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II, Recharged by information.
Jaydon Lee Fick, 102 E Francis St., Yankton, Speeding on other roadways, $137.50.
Sky Zephier, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Randall Lee Heffner Jr., Sioux Falls, SD, Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies, Motion dismissed by prosecutor, Escape by prisoner – second degree, $116.50, Jail sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended, credit for 41 days, Escape by prisoner – second degree, Recharged by information.
Breanne Harris-Phillips, 510 Linn St, Yankton, SD Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Debra Susan Baker, Springfield, SD, Illegal lane change, $132.50.
Kristine Kay Carr, Wakonda, SD, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Brian J Medrano-Eudales, Huron, SD, Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Mitchell P Mazur, 2403 W City Limits Rd., Apt 314, Yankton, Speed on four-lane in rural areas, $117.50.
Hannah Price, Vermillion, SD, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $282.50.
David Edwin Johnson, Volin, SD, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Jerid Stotz, Aberdeen, SD, Careless driving, $132.50.
Mark Daniel Lange, 2405 W City Limits Rd., Yankton, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Erick Barrera, 2522 Colton Ave., Yankton, Speed on four-lane in rural areas, $137.50.
Patrick Ryan Baird, Harrisburg, SD, Speeding on other roadways, $117.50.
Judith Ellen Kent, Sioux Falls, SD, Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Krysia Hiemstra, Sioux City, IA, Speeding on other roadways, $137.50.
Hunter Tao Techemang, 1008 W 8th St., Apt 4, Yankton, Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $282.50.
