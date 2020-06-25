PIERRE — The South Dakota High School Activities Association recognizes 347 high school athletic teams and fine arts groups from schools across the state that have achieved the “Academic Achievement Team Award” for the spring season. Any varsity athletic team or fine arts group achieving a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher is eligible to receive the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award.
Numerous independent studies conducted by the U.S. Department of Education and major universities continue to demonstrate that students who are involved in interscholastic fine arts and athletic activities tend to have higher grades in school, have better school attendance, and have fewer disciplinary problems than non-participating students. These studies clearly show that high school students learn valuable lessons and lifetime skills, not only inside the classroom, but also through their participation in fine arts programs and school athletics. In addition, many studies indicate that students who are involved in multiple activities tend to have even better academic success than students that are involved in only one activity. This award program is sponsored by the SDHSAA to recognize the academic success of the teams and to encourage all students to excel in the classroom.
Recipients will be displayed once certificates have been sent to schools.Area recipients for the spring 2019-2020 season are as follows:
• Bon Homme — Boys Golf Team, Girls Golf Team
• Dakota Valley — All-State Jazz Band, Boys Track & Field Team, Girls Track & Field Team, Large Group Band, Large Group Chorus, Student Council
• Elk Point-Jefferson — Boys Track & Field Team, Girls Golf Team, Girls Track & Field Team
• Gayville-Volin — Boys Track & Field Team, Girls Track & Field Team, Large Group Band
• Menno — Boys Track & Field Team, Girls Track & Field Team, Large Group Band, Large Group Chorus, Student Council
• Scotland — Boys Golf Team, Boys Track & Field Team, Girls Golf Team, Girls Track & Field Team, Large Group Band, Large Group Chorus, Student Council, Yearbook
• Vermillion — Large Group Chorus, Student Council,
• Yankton — All-State Jazz Band, Boys Tennis Team, Boys Track & Field Team, Girls Golf Team, Girls Track & Field Team, Large Group Band, Large Group Orchestra, Newspaper, Student Council, Yearbook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.