Colleges Unveil Alcohol Policies For Sports Events

At sporting events this year, fans at South Dakota’s two NCAA Division I schools will find more on tap — that’s tap, as in beer.
The South Dakota Board of Regents approved a June resolution allowing the state’s six public universities to extend their alcohol sales to designated general admission seating and concourse areas. Each school decides whether to sell alcohol and/or expand it.
Both the University of South Dakota (USD) in Vermillion and South Dakota State University (SDSU) in Brookings are expanding alcohol sales. Currently, the two Division I schools sell or serve alcohol in premium box seats or loge areas.
USD officials began discussions shortly after the Regents policy change, said Athletic Director David Herbster.
“As a Division I university, USD is well positioned to provide a premium sports experience to fans in South Dakota and in our region,” he said. “It’s important to provide those fans with the same opportunities and amenities that they would find at any other sporting venue.”
Both universities are working with Sodexo, their new on-campus food service provider, who holds the alcohol license at each campus and will train their staff on alcohol sales.
USD will sell beer and wine, while SDSU will sell beer and hard seltzer. The two schools will offer alcohol-free zones for those with that seating preference, and they will maintain tailgating opportunities.
USD officials have talked with other schools about their handling of expanded sales, Herbster said.
“Many of them have different providers that handle the alcohol sales, so their experiences are all different,” he said. “Sodexo has experience selling alcohol at other campuses across the country, and we appreciate the knowledge they bring as we navigate this transition.”
The rules are as varied as the facilities, according to Jason Hove, the SDSU assistant athletic director and sports information director.
“Alcohol policies vary across our leagues, and a lot is determined by venue management,” he said. “For example, the board that oversees the management of the Fargodome just approved beer sales for the first time for NDSU (North Dakota State University) football games.”
USD will begin sales this fall but has made one scheduling adjustment, President Sheila Gestring said. “Sodexo was unable to obtain the proper city permit in time for our first volleyball tournament but is on track for everything else this year,” she said.
At SDSU, the expanded sales also start this fall, Hove said
“Alcohol sales will start with our September 10 home football opener against UC Davis,” he said.
“We’re looking to be able to start sales for events in Frost Arena — volleyball, basketball, wrestling -- either in late September or early October. The details are still being hashed out on exact date.”
The expanded sales could be extended to other campus venues for indoor track, baseball and softball, Hove said. However, the university won’t sell alcohol at women’s soccer matches, as they are held at an off-campus, city-run facility.
USD will implement the expanded alcohol sales at both the DakotaDome and the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC), Gestring said. Those events host football, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball games.
“Where possible, sales will take place in the current concession stands,” she said. “There will be one line for alcohol and food purchases and, at minimum, one line for food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases. The exception to this is the east side of the DakotaDome, where separate kiosks will be set up in the concourse for beer and wine purchases.”
The USD facilities will offer other designated areas, Gestring said. The alcohol-free sections will be indicated when purchasing tickets online and on the ticket when it is received.
The “Serve Safe” training for all employees include recognizing fake ID’s, preventing service to minors, signs of intoxication and handling disorderly and/or intoxicated customers. A valid photo ID will be required to purchase alcoholic beverages.
At USD, sales will be available no sooner than one hour prior to the event and will conclude at designated times depending on the sport or event.
SDSU will enact similar policies, according to a news release.
“In order to purchase alcohol, all fans — regardless of age — must present a valid ID at designated stations in tailgating areas or stadium concourses to receive a wristband and stamp for that day’s game,” the release said.
“Board policy requires each fan to have his or her ID on them at all times as age verification will take place at points of sale and beyond.”
SDSU stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to kickoff, with alcohol sales — consisting of beer and seltzer only — starting one hour prior to kickoff and ending at the conclusion of the third quarter in compliance with Board of Regents policy.
Two sections within Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium have been designated as alcohol-free zones: Section 207 in the west grandstand and Section 123 on the east side.
All transactions at alcohol kiosks in the stadium concourses will be processed by credit card only. For SDSU students, payment via campus meal plans will not be accepted for alcohol sales.
There will be no SDSU-related alcohol sales in tailgating areas. Fans may continue to bring beverages of their choice — except hard liquor — as prescribed by existing tailgating policies.
Alcohol sales for events at Frost Arena are scheduled to begin later in the fall.
Both universities want to offer expanded alcohol sales while respecting the need to keep such sales and areas separate, according to SDSU President Barry Dunn.
“The requirement is that we basically don’t have it at the same point of sales as the popcorn and hot dogs. They need to have a separate place,” he said.
Both universities will use their commission from alcohol sales for scholarships and for awareness programs to promote legal and responsible alcohol use, the two presidents said.
Studies show alcohol sales at venues promote responsible drinking, Dunn said. “It has an overwhelming impact on reducing binge drinking before games and at tailgates. You don’t need to drink fast,” he said.
At USD, Herbster has received a good response to the changed policy.
“Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “Fans across the state and region have expressed their excitement to enjoy additional amenities during their game experience, and we anticipate these new offerings will enhance game attendance.”
