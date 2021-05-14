100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 15, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 15, 1946
• Yankton opera lovers had some appetite-whetting hors d’oeuvres offered them last night in Forbes hall auditorium by soprano Leola Turner and baritone Stephen Kozakevich, who closed the curtain on the community entertainment course for the 1945-46 season.
• Plumbers have begun work in installing pipe lines for the college trailer camp project at the Bartlett Tripp estate on north Walnut street. This is the first move toward completion of work on the site, which should be ready for occupancy by mid-June, college officials stated.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 15, 1971
• The number of bicycles licensed at the first four bicycle safety programs in Yankton grade schools totals 227, a sharp jump from the 128 sold at the bicycle safety program last year.
• The Yankton High School Bucks have now claimed 23 consecutive region track titles after yesterday’s Region Six conquering at the Senior High quarter mile oval. The underclassmen-filled Bucks, under the tutelage of Ray Kooistra, ran up 96 points in ideal weather, with the exception of a slight wind from the northwest, for the championship.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 15, 1996
• Mike Zebill of Yankton’s Boy Scout Troop No. 133 was accorded the rank of Eagle Scout during ceremonies held Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church. His Eagle Scout project was the removal, cleaning, repair and replacement of the stained-glass windows of Calvary Baptist Church.
• The Mount Marty College Lancers baseball team begins play in the Great Plains Regional tournament today with one goal in mind – to come home. The Lancers, 31-12, have already made history by qualifying for their first regional tournament in the team’s 10-year history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.