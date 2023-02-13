ARMOUR — A prep course for the ACT exams is being offered at Armour High School in early March so that students are ready for the April and June test dates.
This course provides a textbook, test preparation instruction, classroom discussions, testing strategy to use and lots of practice testing with the sub-test areas of reading, English, math and science.
