HURON — Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton announces that the James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold their annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the American Legion Cabin in Pierre at 10 a.m.
Persons interested in participating by Zoom should contact the office for access information.
Agenda
1. Public comment on items not on the agenda
2. 2021 Closeout
3. Election of Officers for 2022
4. Designation of Official Newspapers
5. Designation of Local Depository
6. Funding request form Conservation Districts for 2022 tree planting efforts
7. Funding request for the South-Central Watershed Project
8. Update on the South-Central Watershed Project
9. District Update from Staff, Directors, and Chairman
10. Briefing from S.D. DANR staff on the water funding process
11. Briefing from S.D. DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts on Riparian Buffer Initiative, ARPA funding and budget requests for drill rig for Geological Survey
12. Any other business that may come before the board
