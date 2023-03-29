Highway 46 Project Ready To Roll Again

IRENE — Work resumes next week on South Dakota Highway 46 from the U.S. 81 intersection to the west edge of Irene, bringing with it closure of the 12-mile stretch through next fall.
Highway 46 was closed to through traffic last July while construction of two new box culverts was completed. A temporary asphalt surface was placed over the newly constructed box culverts for the winter, and the road was reopened to traffic last November.
Now, all systems are go for the second phase of reconstruction, according to Yankton Area Engineer Greg Rothschadl with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).
“The schedule for now is to close the road next Tuesday, April 4,” he said. “The contractor will be out on the project Monday setting out traffic control devices for Tuesday’s closure.”
The prime contractor for the $19.3 million project is Foothills Contracting of Webster. The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 17, 2023.
Highway 46 remains a major east-west travel artery, particularly between Yankton and Sioux Falls. In recent years, both residents and travelers have expressed safety concerns. The 12-mile stretch includes numerous hills, obstructed views and little or no shoulder.
This SDDOT project consists of a full reconstruction of S.D. Highway 46 in Yankton County. Work to be completed during the second year of this two-year project includes full roadway grading, replacement of the four remaining structures, interim surfacing, new signing and intersection lighting at Highway 81 and Highway 46.
During last year’s initial work, the SDDOT maintained local access for homes and property along the route. Other traffic was detoured to designated highways. The construction schedule and contract provided for suspending work during the winter and reopening the highway segment for all traffic.
While next week’s resumption of work will close the stretch to through traffic, access will again be maintained for homes and adjacent property to the work sites, Rothschadl said.
“The roadway will be closed all construction season long,” he said. “The completion date is mid-November, and work will probably run right up to that date.”
Traffic will again be diverted to the same suggested alternate routes as last year, Rothschadl said.
“The detour will be on Highway 81 north to Highway 18, west to Highway 19 and back south to Highway 46,” he noted.
At a public meeting last year in Irene, SDDOT officials described the work and plans for maintaining access for first responders such as law enforcement, firefighters and ambulance crews. The discussion included plans for postal carriers and shipping companies delivering mail and packages in the affected areas.
The affected traffic included a portion of Irene-Wakonda school bus routes, but Superintendent Dave Hutchison said last January the district’s travel was minimally affected by the highway reconstruction.
“With only a small section of Highway 46 closed through November, we were able to stay with our regular bus routes,” he said at the time. “(For) a morning shuttle for the western part of the I-W district, we did eliminate the stop at Highway 81 and Highway 46 as it was moved two miles north to the Midway corner. Since the reopening of all of Highway 46, we did reinstate the morning shuttle stop at Highways 81 and 46.”
Yankton has received an official 60.5 inches of snowfall this winter/spring, just behind the record 70.5 inches, but Rothschadl said the heavy snowfall hasn’t delayed the upcoming construction season.
“The snow has melted quickly. A normal start for this type of work is April 1 and we plan to start April 4, so really did not affect the startup date,” he said. “Obviously, the last few winters were really dry and construction started earlier than April 1, but April 1 is a normal startup date.”
With temperatures warming up, Rothschadl looks for any remaining snow to disappear in the coming days.
“There is some snow left in the ditches, but hopefully that melts quickly and doesn’t affect the work much,” he said.
The Highway 46 segment hasn’t sustained any major damage over the winter, Rothschadl said.
“The road was already in a deteriorated state and that is why we are reconstructing it,” he said. “The weather did not cause any new issues.”
While inflation continues for materials, Rothschadl doesn’t anticipate much, if any, rise in construction costs.
“This project was let in February 2022. The contract bid prices were established at that time,” he said. “As far as we have heard, the contractor is not requesting any inflation markups.”
While Highway 46 remains open, motorists are encouraged to reduce speed while traveling over these sites. Bump signs with 45 miles-per-hour (mph) speed plaques and bump markers have been placed at the ends of the temporary asphalt to alert motorists of the differing conditions.
The reconstruction, while inconvenient for now, will produce tremendous results, Rothschadl said.
“When this project is complete, travelers won’t even recognize this stretch of Highway 46. It will be a lot flatter with more passing opportunities. It will have shoulders to allow people to pull off the roadway if needed,” he said.
“Both bridges will be replaced with large box culverts, so no guardrail. All the culverts will be new, so drainage should be improved. The intersection of Highway 81 and 46 will have street lighting, which will improve safety in the intersection.”
The newly reconstructed road should prove not only more user-friendly but also hopefully prevent accidents and save lives, Rothschadl said.
“It will be a brand-new road that should positively serve the public for many decades,” he said.
Additional details about the project are available online at https://dot.sd.gov/irene-pcn-04x4.
