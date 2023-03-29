Highway 46 Project Ready To Roll Again
Construction equipment is lined up and ready to go on South Dakota Highway 46 as the two-year road reconstruction project is scheduled to resume next week. The 12 miles east of the 81-46 intersection will be closed to through traffic.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

IRENE — Work resumes next week on South Dakota Highway 46 from the U.S. 81 intersection to the west edge of Irene, bringing with it closure of the 12-mile stretch through next fall.

Highway 46 was closed to through traffic last July while construction of two new box culverts was completed. A temporary asphalt surface was placed over the newly constructed box culverts for the winter, and the road was reopened to traffic last November.

