In honor of Memorial Day on Monday, May 30, the Yankton Lions Club will be displaying American flags at contracted businesses throughout the community of Yankton.
As you view these flags, take a minute to think about and thank all the brave military personnel who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It’s also a day to remember those who have gone before us.
For more information on the flag program or Yankton Lions Club call 605-665-4694.
