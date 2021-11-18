Forecasters See Familiar Pattern Ahead For Coming Winter

A moderate La Nina situation could mean the region avoids an especially harsh — or non-existent — winter.
During Thursday’s North Central U.S. Climate and Drought Outlook webinar, Nebraska state climatologist Martha Shulski said that a familiar pattern is likely to stick around this winter.
“We were in the La Nina pattern last year,” she said. “It looks like it’s going to be the case this year.”
She said a La Nina Advisory is the current status and that a moderate La Nina should settle in by mid-winter. This is then predicted to shift over to a neutral pattern by late spring.
As a result, the December outlook shows equal chances for above/below normal temperatures and precipitation for eastern South Dakota while the vast majority of Nebraska is predicted to see above-normal temperatures.
The latest winter outlook (December-February) shows overall equal chances for above/below normal temperatures and precipitation for the eastern half of both states.
Dennis Todey with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the pattern will largely mimic last year.
“Last year was a moderate La Nina and we’re probably going to end up around that again this year,” he said.
Doug Kluck with the National Weather Service in Kansas City said that long-term predictions still have their limits and that the winter season isn’t necessarily set in stone.
“There are several different major influences globally that can affect and mess up our El Nino or La Nina outlooks,” he said. “They influence North America in a particular manner and we sort of know what that is. But chaos in the system and other influences on shorter time periods will totally mess up that pattern. This is what happens and why it’s so hard to say, ‘Well absolutely this is what’s going to happen. We’re going to have more snowfall in Sioux Falls this year.’”
One place this is apparent is in Yankton, which had 14 inches of snow by this point in 2020. The city has only unofficially received half an inch of snow so far this season.
Thursday’s webinar also gave a brief update on the harvest season.
For corn, South Dakota is reporting 89% having been harvested as of Nov. 14, up 10% on the five-year average for this time of year. Nebraska is reporting that 90% of its corn crop has been harvested as of Nov. 14, up 2% on the five-year average for this time of year.
The soybean harvest is also progressing well in the region with South Dakota reporting 99% of its crop had been harvested by Nov. 14, up 1% on the five-year average for this time of year. Nebraska is reporting 98% of its soybean crop has been harvested, which is in line with the five-year average.
Shulski also delivered some good news regarding the drought that has afflicted much of the region this year.
“We’ve seen a one to even four-class improvement for the Dakotas and Minnesota and portions of Iowa,” she said.
According to the latest Drought Monitor map released Thursday, Charles Mix, Hutchinson Bon Homme and the majority of Yankton counties remain classified as in a moderate drought. Turner, Clay and Union counties progress from areas of moderate drought in the west to none at all in the east.
Despite improvement, drought conditions are still expected to persist in the region until at least spring.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.