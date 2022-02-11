A Busy Winter

This winter’s omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be waning in the region.
Among those entities taking stock of how that surge played out is Yankton County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), which experienced the spike in cases firsthand.
“We saw an increase in the number of patients that we transported with COVID when we compared the omicron variant to the delta variant,” Troy Cowman, senior paramedic with Yankton County EMS, told the Press & Dakotan. “For 2021, we set a record number of calls for the ambulance. … We finished the year with about 150 more calls than we did the previous year and we had 2,200 calls for the first time ever.”
He noted that these numbers are not broken out into calls for COVID cases and other calls.
And the high call volume continued into early 2022 as the omicron variant took a firm grasp.
“We did nearly 200 calls in January as well, which is almost unheard of at that time of year,” Cowman said. “Normally, we have busier months during the summer, and that’s typical for us to have our call volume increase during the months of June, July and August because of increased outdoor activities, trauma calls and that kind of stuff. Typically during the winter months, we see a little bit of a drop-off in our call volume. That just didn’t happen in January. We ran almost non-stop.”
He said that normal call volume in a typical winter month is around 150-170 calls.
Cowman said that the onset of omicron didn’t really change operations within the EMS department.
“Working here at the office, we just kept using the standard procedures that we’ve had in place for almost two years since this whole COVID thing began,” he said. “We’re making sure our staff is vaccinated whenever possible, making sure that if staff is showing any symptoms of COVID that they are staying home and getting tested, and making sure if a known exposure occurred that they were following the CDC guidelines of proper masking and having their PPE on as they should.”
In fact, despite the dramatic rise in cases throughout the winter, he said the surge’s impact on the EMS department’s ability to serve was minimal.
“We have had staff that we have had out for short periods of time,” he said. “Fortunately, to this point, it hasn’t affected us as much as we anticipated that it could have. Our staff has been really good about wearing their masks, gloves and whatever protection that they need when they come into contact with a patient who is known COVID-positive or if that patient has COVID symptoms. That has really helped us to keep the numbers of employees who go out down.”
Cowman said he’s also seen some positive indicators over the last few weeks.
“We’ve seen the numbers in South Dakota are dropping off dramatically in the last couple of weeks,” he said. “That’s obviously a welcome relief to us, and I think we’ve seen the effect of that as far as the ambulance calls go. In the last couple of weeks, it’s dropped off closer to what would be a normal call volume for this time of year — so far, anyway.”
He added that there’s still a need to tread carefully in the coming weeks and months as the pandemic still hasn’t ceased.
“We’re hoping that everybody in the community and in the state of South Dakota is being cautious, getting their vaccinations if that’s appropriate for them, wearing masks and just continuing to be vigilant so that we can keep the numbers going down and helping health care providers like us,” he said.
