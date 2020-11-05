TYNDALL — Two people died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Tyndall.
According to a press release issued Thursday morning by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2014 Yamaha Side-by-Side was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 about 10 miles north of Tyndall and was turning south into a driveway when it was struck by an eastbound 1993 Plymouth Voyager at 2:44 p.m. The two vehicles rolled into the south ditch.
Both the 57-year-old male driver of the side-by-side and the 69-year-old male driver of the Voyager were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.
Names of the two men involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
