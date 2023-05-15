Police have made an arrest in connection with the damage caused to Yankton’s United Church of Christ (UCC) in a hit-and-run vehicle incident Thursday night.
Britta Marie Drapeau, 26, of Yankton, was arrested Saturday for leaving the scene of an accident, a class 1 misdemeanor.
According to church officials, a blue Chrysler 300 ran through the doors of the elevator building at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, and drove away, causing damage to the doors and the hallway, leaving the entrance unusable for Sunday services, Pastor Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan told the Press & Dakotan in an email.
On Saturday, a Yankton County deputy was patrolling when he located a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle that struck the UCC church, Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote told the Press & Dakotan in an email.
“Yankton Police Officers were called to the location of this vehicle and confirmed the damage was consistent with this incident,” he said. “Officers later received a phone call from the suspected driver who was identified as Britta Marie Drapeau.”
Drapeau turned herself in later that day, was arrested and charged.
No other information is available at this time.
