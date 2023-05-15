UCC
An entrance to Yankton's United Church of Christ was damaged by a car in an hit-and-run incident Thursday night.

Police have made an arrest in connection with the damage caused to Yankton’s United Church of Christ (UCC) in a hit-and-run vehicle incident Thursday night.

Britta Marie Drapeau, 26, of Yankton, was arrested Saturday for leaving the scene of an accident, a class 1 misdemeanor.

