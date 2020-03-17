ELK POINT — At a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Union County commissioners, along with department heads, met to discuss the coronavirus epidemic. The discussion primarily concerned with steps we as a county could take to ensure the safety of our employees and citizens.
The commissioners have decided to eliminate any non-essential business at the courthouse and minimize the amount of interactions to prevent putting others at risk. They said their main priority is the safety of all citizens and the employees of Union County.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. today (Wednesday), Union County will limit the access to the Union County Courthouse to essential business only. They ask all citizens to first call the county office that you need to do business with and set an appointment BEFORE you arrive at the courthouse. At that time, a determination will be made whether or not an appointment is warranted. This will be up to the discretion of the department heads. They also ask the public to conduct as much county business as possible through the mail, over the phone or online.
The Sheriff’s Office will remain staffed at all times but will not conduct non-essential duties such as: fingerprinting, pistol permits or other non-essential items or duties.
First responders are taking extra precautions to ensure their safety as well.
When calling 911 in an emergency, you will be asked questions related to COVID-19. This information will be used to prepare all of the first responders so they can take any precautions necessary before arriving at the scene.
