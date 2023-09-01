Mitchell Technical College has announced Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C., has been added to the Platinum Employer Wall, giving recognition to an elite group of employers. Platinum Employers are recognized for hiring the greatest number of new graduates from Mitchell Tech into first-destination careers.
Platinum Employers are updated annually using aggregate data from the past three years as reported by new graduates. Yankton Medical Clinic was included using outcome data from the graduating classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.
