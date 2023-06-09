Career Possibilities

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a series dealing with workforce development.
For Nick Wendell, his doctor’s grim diagnosis wasn’t an April Fool’s Day joke.
“On April 1, 2015, I was diagnosed with cancer,” Wendell said. “For the next five years, I fought cancer.”
During that time, Wendell’s personal and professional life turned around in dramatic fashion.
Despite his health battles, he accepted a new job. He has served as executive director of the South Dakota Board of Technical Education since the board’s inception in fall 2017.
And then came the ultimate life-changing news after receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
“Now, my cancer is in remission,” he said with a smile.
Wendell was the keynote speaker at Friday’s graduation for the Yankton Manufacturing Academy (YMA) and the Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) Training Camp. The ceremony was held at the RTEC conference room.
Wendell shared his life story for a purpose.
“Be bold,” he told the graduates. “When you meet risk or opportunity, be bold enough to recognize it.”
Wendell told the story of Charles Blondin, who walked on a tightrope across Niagara Falls. For one of his most difficult feats, the stuntman prepared to cross the falls while pushing a wheelbarrow.
Blondin asked his audience if they had total faith in his ability to complete the walk. The spectators all raised their hands, and Blondin singled out one onlooker to confirm his confidence.
After the man firmly agreed, Blondin challenged him to the ultimate test.
“Then get into the wheelbarrow,” the stuntman told the spectator.
The lesson? “You need boldness to push the wheelbarrow or hop into the wheelbarrow,” Wendell told his audience, including the teenage graduates.
Referring to his own cancer battle, Wendell told the graduates to appreciate everything in life because you never know when things will change in an instant.
“Practice gratitude,” he said, noting he jots down three or four things daily for which he is grateful.
Also, prepare for bad days by building up your skills, saving money and taking other measures.
“Practice readiness, so when there are peaks and valleys, you’re ready,” he advised.
Turning to the YMA and CNA graduates, Wendell said they were already building skills that will prove valuable later in life.
He told another April Fool’s Day story, this time a prank that went awry. As a young boy, he filled a bucket with colorful paper strips and set the metal container on the top of the door. The plan called for his father to open the door upon returning from work, with the confetti raining down on him.
Instead, the bucket fell on his father’s head for a painful end.
Life contains such bruises, so prepare for the unexpected, Wendell added.
GRADUATION DAY
Gwen Maag, an instructor with Avera Education, worked with five students during this week’s CNA training program.
“This is the group I enjoyed working with for a week,” she said of the class. “When I work with young people, it hits my soul.”
The graduates will help fill an immediate need in the labor force, Maag said.
“CNAs are in high demand. We need people with boots on the ground,” she said. “The Department of Labor says the CNA field will see an 18% growth by 2024. We don’t have enough people to do that. We don’t have enough workers in health care.”
The CNA graduates took their first 51 hours online, Maag said. She then teaches them 24 skills in one 8-hour class day. Those skills include putting residents to bed, helping them use the bathroom, even brushing teeth using the proper method.
The students worked 16 hours of clinicals at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton. The experience provided hands-on skills and personal interaction.
The CNA students successfully passed their exam Friday morning, Maag said. The 90-minute written test consisted of 80 questions, followed by a random test of three or four skills unknown to the students.
The CNA position means more than a job, Maag said. “The CNA is very important for health care to survive,” she said, noting the team approach.
The position needs kindness, compassion and empathy, Maag said. The role also requires attention to detail and a sense of humor.
“For years, we stressed technology, and that will continue,” she said. “But now, you’re seeing more of a focus on the soft (interpersonal) skills.”
Maag expressed her confidence in the new graduates. “I believe in them, and they will succeed. Onward and upward,” she said.
MANUFACTURING PROCESS
In his remarks, RTEC director Monte Gulick said the YMA was open to students entering grades 9-12 next fall. The academy sought to fill workforce gaps.
“We also fought some misconceptions, that manufacturing is dark, dirty, scary and dangerous. It’s not that way anymore,” he said. “We toured seven plants, and they were all pretty high-tech businesses. “
In addition, manufacturing offers a wide variety of jobs beyond the assembly line, Gulick said. Those openings include accountants, sales, marketing, human resource specialists and engineers.
“Our goal is to open (the students’) eyes and steer the kids in that direction,” he said. “We need trained staff (in all fields).”
This year’s YMA class of 10 students, while smaller than usual, allowed one-on-one attention, Gulick said. During the nine-day program, the students received hands-on learning for welding computer-aided drafting (CAD), woodworking, laser etching and various shop tools.
Also, a South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) member provided leadership training, and the students learned about different personality types and teamwork.
“It’s not always what you say but the way you say it — the non-verbal part is really important,” Gulick said.
YMA participants can attend four years, receiving Career Technical Education (CTE) credit for two years, Gulick said. Of this year’s 10 students, three were attending for their third year, two for their second year and the remainder marking their first time.
RTEC staff member John Darcy presented the “Outstanding Student” award to Conner Nickles.
MOVING ON
After the ceremony, the students gathered for “class photos” and to receive congratulations.
Three CNA students told the Press & Dakotan their five-day course was transformative. Brilie Mayer and Saige Jorgensen both attend Vermillion High School, while Autumn Rouse recently graduated from Freeman Academy High School.
Mayer thought the CNA training camp would offer a stepping stone into health care.
“I want to go into the medical field, and I enjoy helping people,” she said. “This week, I got to really know what people had going on in their lives and being compassionate toward each other.”
Jorgensen learned about the CNA training camp from a poster at school. She saw it as a chance to pursue her interest in medicine and wanted to get the most out of it.
“We had a counselor at school, and I talked to him. He thought it would be a good thing to do,” she said. “It’s something that interests me, and I might get into it (as a career). I may work at the Sanford nursing home in Vermillion (as a CNA). Eventually, I want to go into dermatology (skin care).”
Jorgensen described herself as an introvert, but she discovered she liked the interpersonal connections at the training camp.
“I’m not a big people person, but I got more comfortable with other people that I knew for just a few days,” she said. “I got a feeling of what it could be like (in the field). I would recommend it.”
Rouse is headed to Sioux Falls as a freshman at Southeast Technical College. She plans to enter the diagnostic medical sonography field and then pursue more specialized studies. She will take one year of pre-requisite courses and then two years of advanced study in her field.
Rouse believes she learned a great deal about people during this week’s experiences.
“I’m having more empathy for what people are going through,” she said. “We worked at the nursing home with clinicals, and a lot of the residents, you could tell they were in pain but were still very sweet.
“I showed empathy back to them, so we were both getting something out of the experience.”
