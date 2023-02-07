The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved grant awards for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program and the Recreational Trails Program at its meeting Jan. 20 in Lincoln.
Commissioners approved the following area grant awards totaling nearly $1.2 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program:
• Coleridge, $155,000 for the Coleridge Park Improvement Project;
Funding from the LWCF comes from the U.S. Department of the Interior and federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.
Commissioners also approved the following area recreational trail projects for federal funding through the Recreational Trails Program:
• Wausa, $250,000 to build an 8-foot-wide, 4,484-foot-long concrete recreational trail around the swimming pool and through the city park to serve as a connection between the two;
• Randolph, $92,256.28 to build an 8-foot-wide, 4,000-foot-long concrete trail within its city park that will connect to another trail under construction.
Funding from the RTP comes from the Federal Highway Administration and is made possible by a portion of the federal motor fuel excise tax paid by users of off-road recreational vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.