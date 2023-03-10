The Yankton City Planning Commission will not be holding a meeting on March 13.
The Planning Commission’s next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. April 10 in the City of Yankton Community Meeting Room at the Career and Manufacturing Technical Education Academy, 1200 West 21st Street.
