100 Years Ago
Friday, October 7, 1921
• Four store buildings and their contents at Corsica were destroyed by fire this afternoon, with a loss estimated at $100,000. With a strong wind blowing, it was feared for a time that the entire town was doomed. The blaze is thought to have originated from sparks from a small bonfire of waste paper in an alley adjoining the Van De Heer store.
• A hundred Yankton High School people, and a number of parents and friendly boosters, left this noon for Tyndall to see the Yankton-Tyndall football game this afternoon.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 7, 1946
• M.J. Supik suffered a badly mangled hand on Oct. 1 in a combine accident on his farm northeast of Bloomfield, Neb. The accident occurred at 4 p.m. when he became overbalanced in the high wind and caught his hand in the gears, while he was combining alfalfa. A number of stitches were taken to close the painful wound.
• The Wagner homecoming game with Parkston was postponed when a 2.09 inch rain turned the gridiron into a lake Friday. A further 1.20 inches that fell during Friday night deferred playing until Monday.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 7, 1971
• Bob Richards, Olympic champion pole-vaulter and Hall of Fame athlete, will speak in Pioneer Hall at Freeman Junior College on Friday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. Richards is rated as one of the top ten speakers in the United States. Richards is the only pole-vaulter in Olympic history to win two gold medals, three national championships in the Decathlon and establish a world record in the All-around Championship competition.
• Many of the great names in University of South Dakota football history are scheduled to be on the Vermillion campus this weekend for a reunion with the Coyotes’ long-time coach, Harry Gamage. Oddly enough, Gamage, the winningest coach in USD grid history with a record of 82 victories, 67 losses and seven ties between 1934-41 and 1946-55, will serve as parade marshall for a Dakota Day that has as its theme: “OOPS! — A Salute to All-Time Losers.”
25 Years Ago
Monday, October 7, 1996
• Both sides of the Eric D. Stukel trial — and the community of Yankton itself — have spent the past two days accepting the final verdict. Following eight days of testimony, a Cedar County District Court jury found Stukel, 22, not guilty of felony class III manslaughter in the September 1992 death of Tamara Haas. As the court baliff read the verdict, each of the families involved and their respective friends were brought to tears. Stukel was moved to convulsions, evident in his back heaving while he was sitting next to his attorney, Mike Stevens, who cradled his head in his arms.
• Candles were lit, music played and inspirations shared as 35-plus people joined in the third annual candlelight vigil to promote mental illness awareness in Yankton.
