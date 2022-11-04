Learning Curve

Brett and his wife, Jessy are pictured with their children and Brett's mom, Millie Kenzy. Brett is a Veteran. He and his brother, George raise cattle and operate a feedlot near Gregory. 

 2020 Courtesy photo

Gregory rancher Brett Kenzy is many things. He is a husband, a father, a business partner with his brother, George, in their family’s fourth-generation crop and cattle operation, a South Dakota Farmers Union member and the national president of R-CALF USA (Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America).

Kenzy is also a veteran. At 17 he enlisted in the Army. He served as a mechanic in the 25th Infantry Division.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.