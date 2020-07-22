Summer is in full swing, and that means it’s time for the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton SUV raffle! 2020 marks the raffle’s sixth year as a community event.
Tickets are on sale through Wednesday, Aug. 26. One thousand tickets will be sold for $100 each, and all proceeds will go to support club operations serving youth in the Yankton community.
This year’s grand prize is a 2020 All-Wheel-Drive Buick Encore SUV (White), or the winner can also choose $20,000 towards a vehicle at Northtown Automotive or $15,000 cash. There will be a second-place drawing for a Maui Mat as well as over $1,000 value in Early Bird prizes prior to the event.
The final drawing will be held virtually on the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton Facebook page Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.
Early Bird prizes will be drawn each Friday of the weeks leading up to the grand prize drawing on the evening of Aug. 26. Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Thursday to be eligible for early bird prize drawings on Friday. Names will be re-entered after winning an early bird prize, meaning the earlier you enter, the more chances you have to win. This year’s early bird prize pool contains over 40 prizes, so don’t wait to purchase your ticket.
The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton currently has almost 100 youth signed up for summer programs and continues to offer programs and activities focused on Academic Success, Character & Leadership and Healthy Lifestyles.
“Our raffle in Yankton provides an opportunity to directly support the youth in our community. Our mission states it best: ‘to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most.’ As one of our largest fundraisers of the year, we hope to sell as many tickets as possible, while enjoying our raffle from the safety of their own home. We are eager to provide an entertaining, fun event for all ages!” says Yankton Executive Director Koty Matthiesen.
Tickets can be purchased at the club website, www.greatfuturessd.org, Northtown Automotive, KVHT Radio, or Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware.
This event is made possible by sponsors First Dakota National Bank, Northtown Automotive, Vast Broadband, Yankton Rexall Drug, Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware and Mead Lumber, as well as, Bomgaars, Graham Tire, Williams & Co, KVHT Radio and The UPS Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.