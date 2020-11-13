During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission is slated to discuss developing a plan for Article 5 amendments, including a timeline and expectations.
Additionally, the board will discuss a bid for repairs on the Johnson Bridge, a rezone for an RV park, two plats and a proposed salary matrix.
Three executive sessions have also been scheduled concerning litigation, a personnel issue and poor relief.
The County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating in the chambers is limited due to social distancing considerations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.