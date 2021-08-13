BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension is offering a virtual Better Choices, Better Health SD (BCBH-SD) Chronic Disease Self-Management Program Lay Leader Training Aug. 19 to Sept. 30. The training will be held Mondays and Thursdays from 2:30-5 p.m. CDT over Zoom.
To become a certified BCBH-SD Lay Leader, participants must attend the full virtual training offered over seven weeks (two weekly sessions/each 2½ hours). They must have reliable internet and a computer with audio and visual capability. Also, participants must show a willingness to follow a detailed leader’s manual and demonstrate a mastery of the facilitation skills by the end of the training.
There are a variety of cross-training opportunities for active BCBH-SD leaders in additional BCBH-SD chronic disease self-management education (CDSME) curriculums, including: the Chronic Pain Self-Management Program, Diabetes Self-Management Program, Cancer: Surviving and Thriving, Worksite Chronic Disease Self-Management Program and Tomando Control de su Salud.
The BCBH-SD suite of CDSME curriculums has been approved as a training program for lay leaders to work, providing a service of the Community Health Worker (CHW) Scope of Work in regard to reimbursement. Additionally, certificate-level CHWs can also train to be a lay leader to expand the services they offer to the communities they serve.
To apply for BCBH-SD Lay Leader training, visit the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events). For more information, contact BCBH-SD at BetterChoices.BetterHealth@sdstate or 888-484-3800.
