Meeting Timelines Set For Ordinance Changes

Proposed changes to Yankton County’s zoning ordinance are on their way to the Planning Commission after three meetings held to hash out changes.
Amid a light Yankton County Commission agenda Tuesday, Commissioner Don Kettering offered a short update on the next steps for proposed changes to the county’s agricultural zoning.
“I anticipate by our next meeting, we’ll be looking at a written plan for a first reading,” he said.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch expressed some skepticism about having the first reading of the latest proposal at the next meeting, especially since the meeting date was changed to Monday, March 16.
“We changed the meeting date because of the convention,” Klimisch said. “I don’t know if we shouldn’t maybe have it on a normal commission date.”
Chairperson Cheri Loest clarified that the next meeting would be more of a review rather than an official hearing.
“At our next meeting, it wouldn’t be an actual hearing,” she said. “It would just be like a final review because we need a 10-day notification for an official hearing.”
Kettering said he was hopeful that the Planning Commission will see the proposal at their next meeting on March 9.
“We would expect at the Monday, March 15 (meeting), to see feedback from the Planning Commission,” Loest said. “At that point, it would go back to the Planning Commission for an official hearing, and that would be April 13, and there’s plenty of time to get the notice done.”
However, Klimisch said that he still has concerns about the timeline.
“It seems like it’s way too rushed,” he said. “I think we should take our time and make sure it’s done right.
However, Loest pointed out there have already been a number of meetings and many more will follow before anything is finalized.
“There will be a meeting March 9 at the Planning Commission,” she said. “There will be a meeting March 15 at the County Commission. There would be a hearing April 6 at the Planning Commission. The earliest we could hear it would be April 20 for a first reading and May 4 for a second reading. I counted four or five meetings there to get to the final vote, and we’ve already held two public meetings at the County Commission level and one meeting where we decided where we stood. That’s up to eight meetings and that’s on top of the meetings that were held all of last year. … If this commission does not set a timeline and hard goals, we drag this out.”
She added the public will still have chances to make their voices heard on the matter.
“There’s plenty of opportunity in the schedule for public comment at (the commission chamber) microphone and public comment via email, U.S. mail and phone calls.”
In other business, the County Commission:
• Approved a plat;
• Approved a variance;
• Scheduled the County Consolidated Board of Equalization meeting for April 23.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.