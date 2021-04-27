PIERRE — The South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) program is currently seeking volunteers for all aspects of the SHIINE program.
Volunteer counselors are vital to the success of the program, as they provide opportunities for seniors to discuss their Medicare questions and concerns in person.
SHIINE volunteers receive training on all parts of Medicare and learn how to provide one-on-one Medicare counseling. All services are unbiased and confidential.
To become a SHIINE volunteer and to find contact information, visit www.shiine.net.
SHIINE is a federal program designed to help individuals with questions about Medicare and protecting their benefits.
SHIINE is funded through the Administration for Community Living and administered by the SD Department of Human Services.
