Local Group Aims To Create Racism Awareness

A local group has been formed to bring awareness to — and start a conversation about — racism and injustices faced by people of color every day.
The objective of Families for Change is to promote change by starting a dialogue within our families, friends and communities about standing in solidarity with people of color and tackling social injustices at a local level.
The motto of Families for Change is “Standing in solidary against racism.” The group was founded by Danielle Gutierrez, Andrea Van Osdel, Jess Shepherd and Josie Faye Traversie.
The spirit of the group can be found in the words of the late Martin Luther King Jr.:
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Participants in the project can purchase T-shirts for $10 (Infant up to adult 3XL) from the Facebook website. Photo shoots will then be scheduled at the home of the family participating. Each family member wears matching T-shirts to show unity and solidarity within the community, along with a sign with an important message. The group requests positive messages.
This group and the photo shoot project isn’t political in any way, organizers said.
“The last thing we want is for this campaign to be polarizing,” Van Osdel said. “We welcome anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to us directly; we would love to talk to you.”
She explained how the idea was born.
“After speaking to my 7-year-old daughter about the current events following George Floyd’s death, I realized that she understood more than I anticipated,” Van Osdel said. “She wanted to do something. She asked to make signs, T-shirts in an effort to stand up for the injustices faced by people of color.”
Van Osdel said she was hesitant to get her child involved in a larger group effort.
“With the violence breaking out during protests, I did not feel safe taking her to a large protest,” Van Osdel said.
“The idea of creating signs, matching T-shirts and taking a photo to get the message out came to mind. My friends were interested in doing it as well. That is where the idea of involving the whole community (definition: a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests and goals.) came about. This is a way for families from all walks of life to come together, educate their children while taking a stand against racism.”
The group understands the cost of the shirts can add up quickly, especially for those with larger families. If you or someone you know would like to participate but are concerned about not being able to purchase T-shirts, send a direct message to them on the “Families for Change” Facebook site. They want everyone interested in participating in the photo shoot to be able to do so.
“So far, the Facebook site has gained 500 group members (in a week’s time) with 400 T-shirts ordered,” Gutierrez said.
Aside from the initial project (T-shirts), the group will be a place for resources on kid books, people to follow on social media, petitions to sign — anything to keep moving forward.
Family for Change organizers stressed that they are not here to:
• promote or debate any political position or agenda;
• align themselves with any national group(s);
• push an anti-law enforcement narrative.
———
If you would like to participate or get more information, go to the “Families for Change” Facebook page.
