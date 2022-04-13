Come to the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., where local author Loretta Sorensen will present a bread-baking workshop, “Bread Baking Made Easy!”
The presentation — free and open to the public — will demonstrate how Sorensen uses a digital thermometer in combination with a bread machine to easily produce high-rising loaves of bread and sweet rolls. Sorensen, a longtime journalist, book author, and publisher, has developed two books about how this process has made it possible for her to make all her family’s bread products.
She will be signing both “Secrets to Baking Your Best Bread Ever,” and her recently released “30 Dakota Prairie Bread Recipes and the Art and Science Behind Making Them” at the workshop.
“When you let a bread machine do the mixing and kneading work, you can have beautiful, fresh bread within two hours,” Sorensen said. “I don’t bake bread in a bread machine, but I rely on it for a hands-free way to develop my dough. It’s been four years since I learned how to use both the thermometer and bread machine in my process, and I haven’t purchased bread since then.”
Sorensen will share samples of six different kinds of bread featured in her latest book and will explain some of the details she’s learned along her bread-baking journey.
For more information, contact the library at 605-668-5275 or library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.