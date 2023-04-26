WAKONDA — The Libertarian Party of South Dakota is pleased to announce our upcoming annual State Convention which will be taking place Saturday, May 6, at Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort located at 310 Main Street in Deadwood.
The members of the party will be electing new officers to serve a two-year term on the State Party’s Executive Committee this year.
Other notable events/speakers include:
• Activism Training beginning at 10 a.m. This is a free one-hour training session presented by
Lisa Marie Nolen, former deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity South Dakota.
• Guest speakers at the convention will be Emmett Reistroffer, who is the Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Farms, a “Homegrown Cannabis Company” with locations all across South Dakota.
• And closing out the Convention will be a speech from Collin Duprel, a local rancher from the Sturgis area and recently was a candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.
A business meeting starts at noon with credentialing beginning at 11:15 a.m.
This event is free and open to the public.
