WAKONDA — The Libertarian Party of South Dakota is pleased to announce our upcoming annual State Convention which will be taking place Saturday, May 6, at Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort located at 310 Main Street in Deadwood.

The members of the party will be electing new officers to serve a two-year term on the State Party’s Executive Committee this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.