City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum

Communication, fiscal responsibility and the city’s wastewater treatment facility were on the minds of Yankton’s six City Commission candidates during a forum hosted by the Interchange group Monday.
All six candidates running in the upcoming Yankton City Commission election were on hand at the question-and-answer session, including Curt Bernard, Miles Warren and Stacy Nickels, and incumbents Amy Miner, Mason Schramm and Jerry Webber.
The issue foremost on the candidates’ minds Monday was the future of Yankton’s wastewater facility.
In December, the City Commission voted unanimously to apply for a $44.5 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) package for the rehabilitation of the current wastewater facility. At the time, the choice was between rehabilitating the existing facility or moving it to a new location, which would have had an estimated $80-$90 million price tag.
The commission had been studying the issues surrounding the current facility for three years and opted to move quickly because of the availability of federal funding, the likes of which have not been seen since the passage of the Clean Water Act’s passage in the 1970s, the Press & Dakotan reported.
“I would say the number-one priority is infrastructure related. It would be our wastewater facility,” said Schramm, who is completing his first term on the City Commission. “No one wants to deal with the reputation of having a failing wastewater facility.”
Meanwhile, Warren noted that a lack of housing and the resulting a limited labor pool are also important issues.
“I’m constantly looking for quality people that want to work, but with factories in town paying $20-$25 an hour, I can’t hardly pay a receptionist that much money,” said Warren, who works for Larry’s Heating and Cooling. “The wastewater treatment plant is going to be an issue, but we’re going to get some people in here and give them a place to live. That way, we’ve got some people that are going to work.”
He also noted that it is important to use local contractors on local projects as much as possible.
“I want to make sure that we get (the wastewater treatment plant) done right,” said Miner, a Yankton High School teacher, who has served two terms on the City Commission plus a year filling a vacant seat. “Also, that it’s done in such a way that it doesn’t cause a huge disruption to the community.”
A project the scale of a new wastewater plant requires close attention to funds, said Webber, who served on the City Commission from 1994 until 2000 and again since 2019.
“It’s such a big project and we need to be careful with it,” she said.
Downtown Yankton businessman and former City Commissioner Bernard said that, though the plant is needed, the project must be managed smartly.
“We have to do whatever we can to keep a lid on increasing costs,” he said. “I want to make sure we’re conservative with our money while still doing smart, clear thinking.”
Nickels, who has a background in human services, said that she did not have any specific issues she hoped to pursue, but that as a representative of the community, she would be a fiscally responsible commissioner.
“As we look around our nation, we can see that we really need to take back our school boards,” she said. “We need to take back our city commissions, we need to take back our county commissions, our state legislature and so on.”
Candidates agreed that collecting input from the community was key.
“My approach to handling complex issues is getting feedback from the people, getting feedback from the experts on whatever issue you’re dealing with,” Nickels said.
Schramm noted that maintaining an objective mindset is important when dealing with complex or controversial issues.
“That comes from reaching out to all the key stakeholders and constituents; anyone in the queue that has an opinion, I want to hear it,” he said. “Our job is to make the best choice with the information we have, based on the majority of our constituents’ thoughts, and what’s best for the community.”
Warren said that his first question when someone brings him an issue is, “What would you do?” and “Who else do we need to talk to?”
“(I would) try to come up with a way to move forward,” he said. “Obviously, what I think is going to play a role in that, but I can’t be selfish.”
Bernard said, the key is to start discussion with stakeholders, with people that you run into on the street corner and over time, gathering information locally, researching the history as well as what other communities have done on that subject.
When there are issues that affect the whole community, it is vital to approach them with the idea of collaboration among community members, Webber said.
“It is important to take in what the community is wanting and needing, and to be wise and thoughtful in how to go about sorting problems out,” she said. “We are an amazing community made up of a lot of different voices, and we are able to work together when we try.”
