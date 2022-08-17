The Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild is accepting nominations of veterans and service men and women who may qualify for a Quilt of Valor. Nomination forms are now available in the east entrance of the Yankton Community Library. Forms may also be picked up at Four Seasons Quilt Shop and Sassycat Quilt shop.
