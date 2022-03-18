OMAHA, Neb. — Poison Prevention Week (NPPW) is the third full week in March (this year, March 20-26) and is dedicated to raising awareness and educating the public about the dangers of poisoning. The Nebraska Regional Poison Center (NRPC) joins with the nation’s 54 other poison centers as we are “Here for the Ages.” Poison Centers have been assisting callers for 60 years. No matter your age, we are here to help.
Remember to add the NRPC’s toll free phone number 1-800-222-1222 by texting the word “poison” to 797979 and this will save in your mobile phone contacts. Please consider ordering free public education materials by visiting the website www.nebraskapoison.com or by calling. Check out the video of Pinky the poison proof elephant as he explains to kids about the danger of poisons in everyday settings. NRPC offers activity sheets and primary age videos, poison proofing tips, as well as educational resources for teens and adults. Pinky coloring books are a free resource and a fun tool for educating young children about poison prevention.
A poison is anything that can harm you if it is used in the wrong way, by the wrong person and in the wrong amount. Here are a few tips for poison prevention:
• Check your home and garage for personal care items, laundry detergent packets, cleaning supplies, plants, alcohol, pesticides, gasoline and medicine and keep them out of sight or locked up. Never put harmful chemicals in other containers such as water bottles.
• Never refer to medicine as “candy.” Put medicines including vitamins up and away after every use. Read all labels carefully on medicine and household products.
• Never mix household products together. Keep liquid nicotine and cigarettes out the reach of children. Be aware that many product labels look like candy or other liquids that can entice kids, keep these up out of reach or locked up safely.
Since poisons are all around us and can affect anyone, anywhere, at any time of life, our goal is to protect each other by incorporating safe poison prevention measures. The Poison Center is available for everyone, our number you never outgrow.
The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is a free community service to the public. When you call 1-800-222-1222, you will speak immediately to a Registered Nurse or Pharmacist 24/7/365.
