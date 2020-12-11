Family Asks Others To Make Major Difference Even With Loose Change

At first, Tina and Theresa Barnes collected their loose change to help someone pay for dental expenses.
Now, the Yankton mother and daughter have taken on more needs, encouraging others to provide whatever they can — even the loose change in their pockets — to help others in need.
“Our daughter, Theresa, is at home, taking additional graduate courses before going to medical school,” Tina said. “One day, she said, ‘Mom, let’s do something during the time I’m home that will help others.’”
In the process, they found a little money and a great deal of compassion can make a major difference in daily lives.
“We decided to help someone who had his teeth pulled,” Tina said. “I rummaged through the change in all the drawers of our house. I even dug for change in our car. We took it to the bank, they ran it through the machine and it came up to $120.”
In this case, a little change created a major change. The person receiving the dental work was relieved of pain and found new reason to smile.
Tina and Theresa saw how everyone’s smaller contributions can together create a major impact — and their “Barnes Family Change With Change” effort was born.
They turned their attention to the issue of hunger and found the need was more than they realized. They sought the help of Feeding South Dakota.
“I had taught Allison Struck (in religion class) at our church while she was in eighth and ninth grades, and she went on to work with Feeding South Dakota after college,” Tina said. “Allison lived in Sioux Falls but worked with her parents, Paul and Nan Struck, to help with hunger here in Yankton at the schools and in the community.”
The non-profit organization Feeding Yankton was formed to carry on the Feeding South Dakota work at the local level. Charles Schild spearheads the local effort, which helps those facing food shortages.
Schild works with needs throughout the year, but the holidays present a special challenge. The problem has been worsened by the pandemic, as people have lost their jobs and faced other financial challenges. In addition, COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of a number of events benefiting those in need.
One of those canceled events was Yankton’s annual Thanksgiving community feast, which brings together hundreds of volunteers and area residents. The Barneses wanted to fill the unmet needs, so they worked with Schild and JoDean’s restaurant of Yankton.
“At first, we were thinking 500 meals, but Charles (Schild) said we would need about 1,000 meals,” Tina said. “JoDean’s said they could do it, so we ordered their $4 meals. I went out and asked for donations. We got $1,000 from Yankton Medical Clinic, and it went from there.”
Besides the meals, Feeding Yankton provided a five-pound bag of produce for each recipient. The Feeding Yankton and Barnes Family Change With Change volunteers helped with curbside distribution of the food at JoDean’s along with delivery to the elderly and shut-ins.
With the Thanksgiving holiday now behind, Schild is looking to replenish the local food bank for the Christmas season.
“We are looking for mostly canned goods, vegetables, fruit and cranberry sauce, things like that,” he said. “We would also take monetary donations, as we are also purchasing a pallet of produce to go with the canned goods.”
All donations can be dropped off or sent to the Yankton Antique Mall at 102 West 3rd Street. The boxes of food will be distributed Dec. 22.
Cans of soup are always welcome, Barnes said. They can contain meat, such as beef with vegetables or chicken with rice, or varieties such as tomato and mushroom used for casseroles and main dishes.
Monetary donations can be left at the Antique Mall, and checks should be made out to “Feeding Yankton.” Businesses that would allow a collection jar for donations or space for collecting canned goods should contact Schild at the Antique Mall. Besides food, the drive also collects ski hats and gloves. Anyone who knits or wants to make a donation can contribute to the drive for winter clothing.
Barnes encourages shoppers to take advantage of store’s offers of multiple food items, like a “two-for-one” coupon or promotion. “If you don’t want the second thing, you can donate the extra item to the food bank,” she said.
Besides contributing to the food bank, the Barneses presented 40 gift bags to veterans during a James River bridge naming ceremony in October in honor of the late Sgt. Allen D. Kokesh Jr. The fallen Yankton soldier died in 2006 from injuries sustained during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“We had a couple of elementary school girls who were willing to hand out the sacks to the veterans (at the ceremony),” Tina Barnes said.
The Barneses are also seeking other ways of reaching out to the community, such as boosting the morale of frontline health care workers dealing with the pandemic.
All contributions of time, talent and money are welcome, Tina said. The smallest donations, when joined together, can make a major difference in people’s lives, she said.
“We’re challenging people to make that gift. It goes back to our motto, ‘Change for Change,’” she said. “There are needs, and your help goes right to your neighbor. They really appreciate it, and it makes a tremendous difference in people’s lives.”
For more information on Feeding Yankton and other project, contact Schild at the Antique Mall, its Facebook page or by calling (605) 664-2194. You can also email yanktonantiquemall@gmail.com.
For more information on the Barnes Family Change With Change project, visit the Facebook page or contact Tina Barnes by email at tina.kumley@gmail.com or by phone at (605) 660-4252.
