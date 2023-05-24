A Yankton man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Monday death of a Yankton woman.
Adrian Vaughn Lund, 31, has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Yankton woman, identified late Wednesday by the Yankton Police Department as Timber Rose Cournoyer, 33, who is a mother of six.
Cournoyer’s mother, Michelle Medicinebear, has created a GoFundMe page to help with travel and funeral costs.
“Timber was a beautiful soul always caring and willing to help wherever she could,” Medicinebear wrote. “She was taken from us by a man she thought loved her. And it cost her her life.”
Lund is being charged with murder in the second degree, a class 4 felony, that carries a penalty of 10 years in prison and an optional fine of $30,000; aggravated domestic assault, a class 3 felony, that carries a penalty of 15 years of imprisonment and an optional fine of $30,000; and felony possession of a controlled substance, a class 5 felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine or up to one year in the county jail.
If convicted, Lund could face up to 30 years in prison.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:17 p.m. in Yankton Monday night. According to court documents obtained by the Press & Dakotan, police were summoned to 702 Walnut St. apartment No. 4 for a female that had been stabbed.
Officers found Cournoyer unresponsive at the top of the stairs next to an apartment with a wound to the chest approximately 1-inch long and a deep cut to the right forearm. The responding officer believed the wound to have been caused by a knife, according to court documents.
Yankton County Emergency Medical Services responded to the call, transporting the victim to the hospital. Ultimately, police were informed that due to the severity of her injury, Cournoyer had been transferred to Sioux Falls. At approximately 4:20 a.m., court documents say, Cournoyer succumbed to her injury, ruled a puncture wound.
An autopsy revealed the cause of death to have been a knife wound to the chest, which punctured the abdominal cavity and heart, causing internal bleeding and death.
A resident of an apartment told police that Cournoyer had yelled “Adrian,” and when the resident opened the door, Cournoyer was holding her chest and said, “He stabbed me,” court documents said. The witness identified Lund and Cournoyer as having been in a relationship and gave their address to the police.
A second interview by The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) with the resident revealed that Cournoyer had messaged her on Facebook to say she was coming over. There was a knock at the door and yelling outside. The resident told police that Cournoyer yelled, “Stop. Stop. Adrian, Stop. Get off me,” according to court documents.
Police reported that Lund was not found at or near the scene of the assault or at his and Cournoyer’s shared residence. Investigators searched the apartment, found evidence that the couple were living together in the apartment and found a scale with a white crystal substance on it. The substance field tested as methamphetamine.
Investigators noted that the apartment is located within the Crockett Park community safe zone. Community safe zones are defined by state law as being within 500 feet of the facilities and grounds of any school, public park, public playground or public pool. In many states, laws designate drug offenses within these protected zones as distinct crimes with their own penalties or penalty ranges. It is not currently known if this aspect of the case has any bearing on the charges.
Tuesday afternoon, police surveilling the apartment Cournoyer and Lund shared saw Lund at approximately 12:52 p.m. and detained him, court documents show.
Investigators interviewed Lund about an hour later. He allegedly told them that after crossing from a vape store on Broadway Avenue to Tripp Park, he and Cournoyer went their separate ways to prevent an argument, that she went to a friend’s house and he went to a casino, then went home. According to court documents, on arriving home, Lund allegedly said the apartment had been searched, so he called a friend who picked him up and drove him around Yankton. When pressed about what happened after that, Lund allegedly asked for an attorney.
A review of video footage placed the couple walking by Walnut Village Senior Living at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday, and passing the vape store before crossing Broadway east toward Tripp Park at 11 p.m. together.
At approximately 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, after being informed of Cournoyer’s death, Lund allegedly asked to speak with investigators again, saying that his relationship with Cournoyer was up and down and that the couple was often apart for days at a time. He added that after driving around Yankton, his friend dropped him off at another friend’s house at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. When again pressed to account for his activities between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., Lund asked for an attorney, according to court documents.
On entering Lund and Cournoyer’s apartment a second time, investigators reported the presence of items coated in a reddish-brown substance. A search warrant was executed on Lund at 7:35 p.m. for photos, physical evidence, and blood and urine, at which time he allegedly told police, “I did not stab my girlfriend.”
Police also searched along a creek bed approximately two blocks east of the scene of the assault and retrieved a jacket Lund was seen wearing in the surveillance footage outside the vape store, according to court documents.
Lund is being held in the Yankton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
His first court date will be at 2 p.m. June 8 in Yankton.
The Yankton Police Department was assisted in the investigation by DCI.
To visit the GoFundMe page for Cournoyer’s family, go to www.gofundme.com/f/timber-cournoyer-forever-in-our-hearts.
