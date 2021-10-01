A wagonload of pumpkins will be at the Market at the Meridian at the northwest corner of Second St. and Douglas Ave. today (Saturday) from 9 a.m.-noon.
James Dean will play his acoustic music for shoppers at Yankton’s original farmers market. Coffee (both hot and iced) will be available as customers browse the various produce, organic meat and craft vendors.
