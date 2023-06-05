100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 6, 1923
• The G.A.R. Hall is receiving an inside decoration of fresh paper and paint. The paper is of light tan and the woodwork is being painted white with black trimming. A great improvement is being wrought both in appearance and in the lighting up of the interior.
• The “Grace," the latest expression of the shipbuilders’ art in Yankton, ran smoothly down the ways yesterday and dipped gracefully into the Missouri, now in flood. The builder, Sam A. Huntley, his craft safely riding upon the bosom of Old Muddy, turned his attention immediately to the completion of the upper structure which he had enclosed by sundown.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 6, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 6, 1973
• The South Dakota Auto Club says gas is generally available at stations in South Dakota, but some stations are limiting sales and others are closing earlier than normal. Sunday closings have become more common and some stations are limiting sales to 10 gallons or less.
• When four people file as candidates for one seat on the school board, the competition promises to be “hot,” according to Yankton County League of Women Voters. To aid voters who will be making their decisions in the June 19 election, the League will present the candidates in a public forum. Candidates are Jim Bauer, Dr. Gordon Held, the Rev. Orlan Mitchell and Mrs. Michael (Teddy) Rossiter.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 6, 1998
• The Yankton Paint and Decorating building on the 400 block of Broadway received about $9,000 of damage Friday morning when a blacktop roller went off the street and collided with the building. Several windows were damaged and temporarily covered by sheets of wood.
• Two news and information stations top the latest Yankton County radio ratings from Arbitron, which recently released its 1998 county-by-county ratings. Arbitron’s research found that in Yankton County, WNAX-AM and KYNT-AM finished first and second in what one general manger called a very competitive county. According to Arbitron, WNAX-AM takes, on the average, about 31 percent of the cumulative listening audience, while KYNT is second at 26.3 percent and KIKN-Country third with 24 percent.
