Searching for a fun gift idea that gives back to your community? Yankton Community Library Foundation will be selling T-shirts, crew neck sweatshirts and hoodies with the library logo: “Yankton Community Library, Books Are Just the Beginning.” Assorted colors and sizes from youth to 4XL are available.
Order forms are available at the front desk or request them via email at library@cityofyankton.org. Payment is required at the time that the order is placed. We will accept payments and orders through Friday, Nov. 18. Orders will be ready for the holidays and available for pick up after Friday, Dec. 16. All proceeds will go to the Yankton Community Library Foundation.
