Road Crews Holding Their Own Against Recent Snows

The city of Yankton unofficially recorded 13.5 inches of snow during the entire 2021-2022 snow season.
Today, sitting at 37 inches — and with another storm in the forecast for later today (Friday) — this winter nearly tripled last year’s totals by mid-January.
While jumping from a light season to an exceptionally heavy snow season has led to some challenges for crews, city and county officials say that snow removal has been going about as well as it can.
Yankton Public Works Director Adam Haberman told the Press & Dakotan that crews have done their best to keep up with snow removal needs in town.
“Overall, it’s gone fairly well,” he said. “We’ve had, obviously, some larger snowfall amounts, and they were a challenge to push at times and to plow. Overall, when we have plowed, we’ve got the city back up. It’s been an ongoing effort cleaning up areas, going back and re-plowing where it needs to be re-plowed.”
Meanwhile, Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek told the Press & Dakotan the same has largely been true in the county.
“The first bigger snow we had was a wet, heavier snow that stuck, and we had snowpack on our roads,” he said. “About the only way we could get it off was to cut it up with our motor grader. This last snow (last week) went pretty darn good. It was a drier snow, and the wind kind of helped us a little bit on the east-west roads and blew some of it clean, which was good. The sheltered areas were the problem spots.”
He said that snow removal crews have made the best of the tougher season.
“Our crews have done awesome with the snow removal we have had to do,” he said. “We haven’t had a major snow like this for five or six years — maybe even longer — but I feel our crews did well.”
With this season nearly tripling last year’s snowfall amount at the mid-season mark, Haberman said that there have been plenty of challenges for the city.
“Where to go with the snow — it’s harder to push and when it’s piled up along the edge of the streets, it doesn’t plow as nice and it takes a little longer,” he said. “It takes longer to get it cleaned up. After we do plow, we spend a lot of time picking up piles in parking lots, cul-de-sacs, edges of streets, places that have blown back in or drifted back in. …
“The plowing we’ve done this year has been heavier and harder on equipment, and we have had some plows break down, so we’ve had to make repairs. We’ve had some issues with our blowers we use on the street and at the airport, but we’ve been getting those addressed right away and, thankfully, they’re back up and running.”
Sedlacek said the county is also seeing its own challenges.
“It’s definitely burning up some money we could use on the roads instead of snow maintenance,” he said.
On the flip side, Haberman said that having lighter seasons preceding this one has had some minor benefits.
“We generally try to keep our materials pretty well stocked, especially in this day and age,” he said. “We keep our de-icing chemicals as stocked up as we can. We’re always keeping ahead with our cutting edges and blades for equipment and making sure we have plenty of those on hand just because, anymore, you don’t know how long it’s going to take to get those items when you do need them. We did carry over some of those things from last year. And it’s always easier on equipment when we don’t have to plow or we’re not plowing.”
Sedlacek said the same has been true with the county.
“(Salt sand) is one expense we haven’t had to have the last couple of years,” he said. “Yes, we have purchased some salt sand, but not in the amounts we’ve had this year. This year alone, we’ve probably used as much salt sand that we have in the last three. … Cutting edges are very expensive — about $2,800 per set — and we haven’t had to buy cutting edges since 2021. This year, I’m going to have to put an order in.”
Even with a new storm looming and months of winter to go, he said that the department is still in good shape to handle the rest of the season.
“The consumable side of things, we try to make sure we’re keeping those stocked up as we use them and ordering ahead if we need to,” he said.
Sedlacek said continued major storms could ultimately have ripple effects into the rest of the year.
“If it keeps going like this with our budget, we’re probably going to have to snip something somewhere else down the road,” he said. “This year alone, since mid-December, we’ve probably gone through 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel. That costs us $25,000 we could’ve spent on something else in the summer time on a project.”
Haberman said this season has served to remind everyone in the area just what winter can be in the region.
“It’s been kind of a wake-up for the community as a whole because it’s been a while since we’ve seen snowfall like this,” he said. “It just reminds us of how winters can be in South Dakota and that we kind of have to work together when it comes to where we go with our snow when we’re plowing. It takes a little more time to get things done.”
