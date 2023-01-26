Road Crews Holding Their Own Against Recent Snows
After several relatively open winters, the immediate Yankton area has received more than three feet of snow so far this season, including nearly two feet just in January. However, city and county road crews have been up to  the challenge.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The city of Yankton unofficially recorded 13.5 inches of snow during the entire 2021-2022 snow season.

Today, sitting at 37 inches — and with another storm in the forecast for later today (Friday) — this winter nearly tripled last year’s totals by mid-January.

