SPRINGFIELD — The family of a man killed in a farm accident is offering a $500 reward for the return of an Irish flag honoring the late man along with the names of those who stole the flag.
Greg McCann shared a Facebook post Sunday with a photo of the flag honoring his late son, Grant McCann. The Bon Homme County sheriff’s office has also posted a notice of the missing flag and reward.
“On the morning of June 7th, 2016, my son, Grant McCann, was killed in a farming accident 1/2 mile north of the Monument School off Apple Tree Road,” Greg wrote.
“As a memorial to Grant, I installed a short flag pole and displayed the McCann family flag. It is the flag of the Republic of Ireland with the McCann coat of arms and the McCann name on it. It has nothing to do with any persons, organization or country.”
The Irish flag consists of green, white and orange vertical stripes.
Greg McCann described the hurt which has come from the theft.
“I placed it on exact spot where Grant was killed, solely as a memorial to my deceased son. Sometime on May 29th or early May 30th, someone cut the flag, rope, and stole the flag, disrespecting Grant and Grant’s family,” the father wrote.
“I am offering a $500 reward for the return of the flag and the name of the person or persons responsible for this. Contact the Bon Homme County Sheriff with information.”
Sheriff Mark Maggs requests that anyone with information contact his office at (605) 589-3942.
