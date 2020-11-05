GAYVILLE — The Gayville American Legion Post 237 will hold a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the veterans’ memorial on the north end of Main St. in Gayville.
The event will include a performance of the National Anthem by the Gayville-Volin music class.
At 11:30 a.m., there will be a gathering at the Community Center for a virtual music program featuring the Gayville-Volin music department.
The public is welcome to attend. Face masks will be expected.
