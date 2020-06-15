A Budget ‘Adventure’

Last year, a Yankton City commissioner dubbed the City of Yankton’s 2020 budget the most “certain uncertain” budget they’d ever seen due to a host of unknowns tied to flooding and county budget commitments.
But with the 2021 budget needing to deal with the worst global pandemic in over a century, the snail’s pace of flood aid, not knowing what shape COVID-19 relief will take, the prospect of sweeping policing reforms and potential revenue shortfalls, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon likened crafting the next municipal budget to a popular series of children’s fiction.
“This year’s CIP (capital improvements plan) is different in that I’ve taken the approach that it’s kind of like one of those ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ novels,” Leon said to open the city’s first CIP meeting of the year Monday evening. “You’d read a little bit and you’d think about what you’d like to see or have happen and you got to choose when you got to a certain point — you got to choose, ‘Does the princess slay the dragon and get her prince, or does she go on and conquer more land?’ But you had to make the decisions without all of the information and you didn’t really know where you were going to end up or what story you were going to have read when you started.”
She predicted the commission could expect a lot of changes between the proposed CIP it saw on Monday and the final product.
“To say that we need more information before we can finalize this is certainly true,” Leon said. “At this point, I don’t have enough information to give you, and you don’t have enough information to really choose which direction you want to go. But we have to move forward because we only have a couple of months before we need to submit a budget. … I really want you to take away that this is going to change. It’s going to change before you see it again and it’s going to change when it’s presented to the public, and it’s going to change after it’s adopted because we don’t have all of the information we need.”
One area that is starting to be addressed, albeit slowly, is flooding relief from 2019.
Leon noted that while the ball is starting to roll on funds, much remains uncertain going forward.
“We have received some small amounts of FEMA funds already for some of the smaller damages that we incurred on March (13), 2019, but we’re still in the very beginning phases of the Marne Creek project,” she said. “We still have a lot of funding, hopefully, coming our way and a lot of projects coming our way.”
The rehabilitation of the flood mitigation trail along Marne Creek — also known as the Auld-Brokaw Trail — likely won’t begin until 2022.
In addition to flood relief, Leon said there’s still many unknowns about what aid the city may receive in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t know if we’re going to have a Merry Christmas or if we’re not going to have a Merry Christmas,” she said. “We just don’t know what all is applicable yet to apply for funding. We don’t know if we have the right things in place to acquire funding yet. We don’t know what the programs are.”
Another fluid situation comes in the form of potential law enforcement reform in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the uproar over police tactics.
“We’re hearing a lot of talk now at the federal and even state level about reforming law enforcement and the way law enforcement is conducted,” Leon said. “Is that going to impact us? I don’t know that yet, and you don’t know that yet. Will any mandates be funded? We just don’t know, so we need to think about that and keep it in the back of our mind.”
For just over 90 minutes, the commission went through the proposed CIP for the next five years, touching on some of the projects that are underway, such as the Huether Family Aquatics Center and the new water treatment plant which is nearing its completion, as well as future plans, such as the trail repairs on Marne Creek.
Outgoing Commissioner Jake Hoffner said he’s happy with the flexible approach the city has taken so far.
“I said, last year, that out of all the nine years I’ve been on the commission, last year was the most certain uncertain budget — I think you’ve topped that this year,” Hoffner said. “There’s many challenges, obviously, that you folks will face … You’ve got a good start. I think we’ve got a good document to start with.”
Following the meeting, Leon told the Press & Dakotan there will be plenty of work to do as the budgeting process moves forward.
“The expectation is that we continue to look at the revenue sources and try to get a better understanding of what types of projects will be eligible for CARES Act funding. I think they feel good about the projects we talked about for our streets and our parks. I think they would like me to fine tune my outside agency recommendations and then bring that forward.”
The commission will further consider the budget, with additional information, at a special meeting sometime in August.
After a fairly brisk meeting Monday night, commissioners determined there would be no need to stretch the budgeting workshop into a second day (Tuesday).
Commissioner Chris Ferdig was not present during Monday night’s meeting.
