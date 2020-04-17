VERMILLION — The 74th annual American Legion Auxiliary South Dakota Girls State, scheduled for June 1-6, has been canceled due to continued efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
This year’s delegates will receive a certificate of achievement and will be invited to a banquet in the fall of 2020 to celebrate their accomplishments. The girls will also have the option to enroll in and complete the State and Local Government course through remote learning.
“While no one wanted this cancellation, the health and safety of everyone, from delegates to counselors and speakers, must be our top priority,” said David C. Earnest, chair of the University of South Dakota Department of Political Science and W.O. Farber Center. “Girls State is about leadership and service to community. This year, the best service we can provide our delegates and community is to avoid unnecessary risks.”
The ALA South Dakota Girls State, co-hosted by USD and the W.O. Farber Center for Civic Leadership, is designed to teach female high school juniors about civic engagement. Approximately 440 girls from across South Dakota are selected based on scholastic achievement, leadership skills and interest in government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.