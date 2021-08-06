The North Alabama is a steamboat that sank on the Missouri River near Vermillion in 1870. The remains of the boat are usually submerged beneath several feet of water but on a few occasions, when the river is low, the hull can be seen.
Stop by the Mead Cultural Education Center on Aug. 13 at noon to hear Doug Haar share the history of the North Alabama steamboat.
“Feed Your Mind” events are free and open to the public. Call 605-665-3898 with questions.
