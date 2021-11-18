What started out as a way for a Yankton sixth grader to purchase something for herself, has grown into a way to help individuals suffering with cancer.
Delany Youmans sells bracelets she makes and donates a part of the proceeds toward Avera’s New Look Same You charity that helps people undergoing cancer treatments choose and order free wigs.
It began last year when Delany decided that she really wanted a pair of rollerblades.
“My parents were like, ‘Well, we’re not going to get them,’” she told the Press & Dakotan. “You can put them on your Christmas list, but Christmas was seven months away, and I kind of wanted them now so I could use them.”
Delany, who already had beads that she had used to make some bracelets, said she proposed to her parents the idea that she could sell her bracelets to raise the money to pay for the rollerblades.
“My mom posted them on Facebook,” she said. “I had 16 bracelets made in eight different styles, and 71 people contacted us to say that they wanted bracelets.”
The stretchy bracelets, made with colorful beads, charms and words, would soon get Delany to her goal. But, the experience gave her an idea.
“I was thinking, if all these people are helping me get something that I want — the rollerblades — then maybe I should help others get something that maybe they need,” she said.
Delany recalled that her great-aunt and grandfather both battled cancer and died of the disease.
“That was close to my heart,” she said. “I knew when I was going to donate that I wanted to do it with cancer.”
In October 2020, Delany and her mother made a trip to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and spoke with Sheila Kuchta, the regional director of Philanthropy for the Avera Foundation, about making a donation to help cancer patients.
“I told her about a few of the things that we do for cancer patients and told her that if she had something that she really cared about, we could make sure her donations went to that,” Kuchta said. “When she heard about the wig program, Delany thought that was something she could do.”
“I really love my hair, and I just like couldn’t imagine not being able to have hair,” she said. “I thought that’s also something that people would like to be able to get: their first wig free.”
Delany recalled that her aunt had three wigs: one for special occasions, one for every day and a backup.
“The first time I came in here, I only had $71, and I was like, ‘It’s not that much,’ but I felt pretty good after I heard that can basically buy someone a wig,” Delaney said.
On average, the cost of a new wig is about $75. Delaney has visited Kuchta four or five times, and has donated enough to buy seven wigs, Kuchta said.
“What’s really neat about it is, when Delaney brings in her money, she’s able to say, ‘With this donation, I sponsored one new wig or two new wigs.’ I think that’s a really special thing to be able to know that she’s impacting people,” Kuchta said.
Recently, Delany visited Leslie’s Chair hair salon in Yankton, where, through the New Look, Same You program, the owner assists Avera’s cancer patients as they choose their first wig.
There, a new sales display of Delany’s bracelets explains her business model.
“In the beginning, I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m actually going to sell bracelets. I’m only a kid,” Delaney said. “Now I feel like anybody at any age can help out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.