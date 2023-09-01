Water Rules

Federal officials have released new rules for applying the Clean Water Act to wetlands after a Supreme Court decision limited its scope in May 2023.

 Courtesy of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources

A federal rule limiting agencies’ power to regulate water pollution will severely restrict protections for waters and wetlands throughout the country but could also be subject to challenges from conservative groups that maintain the new rule exerts more federal jurisdiction than the U.S. Supreme Court intended in a May decision.

The rule published Tuesday to redefine which “waters of the United States,” or WOTUS, are covered under the Clean Water Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers aimed to bring the federal definition in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling this year narrowing the scope of federal power.

