Closing 2022 Strong

The City of Yankton closed out the 2022 revenue year on a high note.
But while this is welcome news for city officials, they aren’t necessarily quick to celebrate the news either.
For December, the city saw 8.72% revenue growth over the same month in 2021. On the year, the city closed out 2022 up 8.51% overall.
City Manager Amy Leon said it’s still hard to know what these numbers are saying.
“In normal times, I would say, ‘Fantastic, we hit it out of the park,’” she said. “I’m just not so sure what 8.5% means anymore with inflation. I’m going to kind of leave it up to people’s interpretation. … Are people buying less and it’s costing that much more? Are people buying the same amount of things and it’s costing a little more? Or, are things costing the same and people are buying more? I think things are costing more and people buying the things they have to and maybe have cut back a little bit.”
However, she said she’s still happy overall with the numbers.
“I do feel like we finished strong — stronger than I had anticipated, which is fantastic,” she said. “I’m pleased and I’m optimistic. I’m just not sure it’s as strong as it would’ve looked a few years ago. That’s where we want to be, though.”
Revenue news has largely been the same throughout the year. Only one month in 2022 (April: -4.47%) saw negative growth over the same month in 2021 and only two more months saw combined revenue growth below 7% versus the same month a year before. Sales tax revenues in 2022 totaled $12,967,328 versus $11,950,306 in 2021.
Even travel and leisure spending in Yankton closed out the year on a positive note. December saw the BBB (bed, board, booze tax) grow 1.11% over the same month in 2021. The BBB finished 2022 up 5.68% on the year.
Statewide, the robust revenue story was largely the same again among South Dakota’ s Top Ten First Class Cities Plus Vermillion. Brookings led the way, posting 16.53% revenue growth on the year while Vermillion was up 2.14% on the year.
———
Monday’s regular City Commission meeting will be preceded by a work session, during which the board will discuss several proposed changes to how the city handles special events. Due to it being a work session, no official action will be taken on the proposals.
During the regular meeting, the commission will consider a camping ordinance; salary adjustments for the city manager, city finance officer and city attorney; a conditional-use permit; a professional services agreement; and a sidewalk café permit request.
The City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at RTEC for the work session with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.