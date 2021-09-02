100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 3, 1921
• Enthusiasm is rife in the football camp at Yankton high school on the eve of the season’s opening, yet Coach R.J. Burns has whistled his men onto the field for workouts only twice so far.
• A tree fell on the wires of the Yankton-Sioux Falls telephone line during the storm this noon, delaying service between those cities for a time.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 3, 1946
• One of Yankton’s most interesting visitors of this or any other year is Archibald K. Gardiner, Australian farmer, who is spending six months in the United States with all expenses paid as an award for winning the Progressive Farmer competition in Australia, which is based upon the Midwest Farmer selection sponsored by Yankton’s radio station WNAX during the war years.
• Mrs. Marian Matthews, prominent studio musician at radio station WNAX for more than ten years, passed away at Sacred Heart hospital at 4:20 p.m. Monday from complications following a surgical operation a week ago today. An accomplished pianist and organist, Mrs. Matthews was a favorite of radio listeners throughout the middle west, and she made many personal appearances with the Bohemian band and other WNAX entertainers during her many years with the Yankton station.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 3, 1971
• With law school in the offing and his sights set on a career in public administration, Bob Ryken of Gayville had a rare learning experience this summer. He was a student researcher participating in a summer institute at Goddard Space Flight Center, a National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA) installation located in Greenbelt, Md.
• Sidewalk superintendents have been busy the past few days keeping an eye on the progress of a 20-ton stainless steel storage tank which will be installed at the Neu cheese plant in Hartington, Neb. It was brought to Hartington by rail and its move to the plant was done by the Pedersen and Son Construction Co.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 3, 1996
• It calls one of Yankton’s oldest buildings home, but South Dakota Magazine now has also found a home on the information superhighway. The bimonthly publication has had a web site on the Internet since last spring, accessing the cutting edge communication technology to expose its brand of prairie literature and homespun Dakota lifestyle to potential subscribers all across cyberspace.
• As school doors open in Yankton this week, so do the doors of the Yankton Area Youth Center. Tom Brinkman, Yankton, has taken on center director duties and hopes to obtain input from area youth for what activities they want at their center.
