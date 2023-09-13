Regents: Numbers Up

The South Dakota public colleges and universities have enrolled 34,370 students this fall, a 2% overall increase and the second consecutive year of growth for the regental system.
The South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) reported Wednesday the enrollment figures for the six campuses. Five schools reported gains, while the sixth remained even.
Of the 34,370 figure, more than 21,000 students attend the University of South Dakota (USD) in Vermillion or South Dakota State University (SDSU) in Brookings.
Those two schools recorded major and even record-setting gains, according to news releases.
The Regents enrollment figures reveal an increase in both first-year students and returning students in the system, according to Executive Director Nathan Lukkes.
“We are excited to see so many students choosing our universities for their higher education journey,” he said. “This year’s first-time freshmen are part of the largest incoming class in the past decade, which is great news for our schools and our state.”
The fall 2023 first-time freshmen total 5,341, a 2.6% increase over a strong 2022 class, which was up over 6% from the 2021 class, Lukkes noted.
The state’s two NCAA Division I schools reported major growth in several areas.
USD reported 9,868 students, up 0.1% from last year. The school enrolled 5,341 first-time freshmen, up 2.6% from last year.
This fall, USD welcomed its largest main campus incoming class since 2018.
Meanwhile, SDSU reported a fall headcount of 11,505, up 1.5% from a year ago. The school enrolled 2,275 first-time freshmen, up 3.8% from last fall.
This fall marks SDSU’s largest enrollment since 2019, when 11,518 students attended SDSU.
The total enrollment includes a first-year class of 2,275 students, the third largest to enroll in SDSU history, and a record retention of 83%
USD ENROLLMENT
USD reported record-breaking enrollment in several key areas: first-time, full-time students from South Dakota and Nebraska, international students and students enrolled in high-demand health sciences graduate programs.
The university saw a 7% increase in first-time, full-time students from South Dakota and a 22% increase from Nebraska, said Scott Pohlson, vice president for enrollment, marketing and student services.
The growth in new students has also created a housing crunch in Vermillion.
“This spring, we gave out a record number of housing exemptions to returning students due to the growth in new students,” he said. “We continue to explore innovative ways with community leaders and private developers to expand our on- and off-campus housing options for future students.”
USD recorded double-digit growth in high-demand health care fields: an 18% increase in pre-nursing and a 31% increase in both pre-dental hygiene and the Ph.D. in health sciences.
The Knudson School of Law welcomed its largest incoming class in over a decade, according to Dean Neil Fulton.
“We increased class size while also increasing entering credentials, proving that we can get better and bigger at the same time,” he said.
In another area, USD enrolled 606 international students to extend its streak of record-breaking years for the third consecutive time.
The figure marks by far the largest number in university history and more than double the number of international students enrolled in 2021, according to USD officials.
President Sheila Gestring said she sees the growing number of international students as adding a new dimension to the USD campus.
“I’m incredibly proud of the vibrant global community we have cultivated at USD, and we are glad to provide a welcoming home to so many students from across the world,” she said.
“Adding global perspectives to our campus not only benefits our students, but it is also an asset to our state’s businesses, international trade and enhancing innovation and competitiveness when these students graduate.”
In other areas, USD has experienced a 20% increase in new graduate computer science students over last year. Also, USD recorded an 18% increase in the computer science department’s artificial intelligence (AI) program.
The success speaks to the reputation of the school’s AI program both nationally and internationally, Gestring said.
Growth is not limited to the Vermillion campus.
At the USD — Sioux Falls campus, a 4.4% enrollment increase has been fueled by strong enrollments in both pre-business and pre-nursing programs, Pohlson said.
As a result, the Sioux Falls campus has moved on-target with the five-year enrollment plan presented to the Board of Regents and the state Legislature, he added.
SDSU ENROLLMENT
At SDSU, a near-record class of first-time students and record retention from students’ freshmen to sophomore year increased enrollment to its highest number in five years.
President Barry Dunn sees more students viewing a college education as an investment in their lives, which in turn benefits communities and society.
“We are very excited about having the third-largest class of first-year students ever at SDSU, and to surpass an 80% retention rate for the third time in four years is amazing,” he said.
The 2,275 first-year student class only trails the 2,306 students who enrolled at SDSU in 2013 and the class of 2,282 students in 2014.
The 83% retention rate surpasses the previous record of 81% in 2020 and 80% in 2021, which university officials said reflects the support services offered on campus.
The ability to retain students not only impacts enrollment but also indicates factors such as academic quality and student success, Dunn said.
“As a land-grant university that provides access to higher education for the citizens of our state, surpassing the 80% mark for the third time in four years and setting a new standard at 83% is an achievement that is celebrated by everyone on campus,” he said.
SDSU continues to draw on a Midwest base for enrollment, according to university figures.
Slightly more than 50% of the first-year student class — 1,152 —comes from South Dakota, according to SDSU officials. The 1,152 figure represents a nearly 5% increase from last year and more than 16% growth from the Rushmore State during the past two years.
First-year students from Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska continue to be the next three highest states to enroll at SDSU. Students from Nebraska showed the greatest increase with more than 9% growth from the previous year.
International student enrollment also increased to 702 students from 621, and graduate school enrollment stands at 1,243 students.
Dunn sees great potential in serving both international students and graduate students.
“It has taken time to understand the impact the pandemic had on those students, but students from around the world are interested in coming to Brookings,” he said.
“We are also adding important graduate school programs that will continue to attract more students seeking advanced degrees and who want to conduct cutting-edge research on our campus.”
In the Regents’ report, the other public university enrollments showed the following:
• Northern State of Aberdeen with 3,521 students, up 5.3%;
• Dakota State of Madison with 3,509 students, up 8.3%;
• Black Hills State of Spearfish with 3,475 students, up 1.5%;
• School of Mines in Rapid City with 2,492 students, remaining even with last fall.
For more information, visit online at sdbor.edu or the respective university websites.
