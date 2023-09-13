Regents: Numbers Up
The South Dakota public colleges and universities have enrolled 34,370 students this fall, a 2% overall increase and the second consecutive year of growth for the regental system.

The South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) reported Wednesday the enrollment figures for the six campuses. Five schools reported gains, while the sixth remained even.

