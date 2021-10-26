Southeast CASA is looking for a few talented and caring volunteer board members to lead and strengthen our program of providing free advocacy services for abused and neglected children in this area.
CASA is seeking adults from communities in Clay, Union, Turner, Bon Homme and Yankton counties who want to make a difference in the lives of local children in need.
Learn more about Southeast CASA at www.southeastcasa.org. If you can contribute your time, thoughtfulness and leadership and are interested in exploring board service, call the director of Southeast CASA at 605-760-4825 to find out whether this opportunity is right for you.
