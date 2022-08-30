The following events are slated for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area during the Labor Day weekend:
———
———
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
• 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at south side of Lake Yankton.
• 7:30-9 p.m. — GLOW RIDE: Join the naturalists in the Midway Beach parking lot to decorate your bikes and light up the bike trail for an evening ride concluding on the beach with a campfire and s’mores. Meet at Midway Beach
———
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
• 9-11 a.m. — FISHING: Join the naturalists for fishing on the North Shore of Lake Yankton, poles and bait provided. Meet at Chief White Crane
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. — HEAT TRANSFER T-SHIRTS: Bring your own light-colored shirt and you can color a transfer and we will press the transfer onto your shirt. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 5-6 p.m. — TREE HIKE: Learn some fun facts about trees in the area and take a hike on the new bike/walking path. Meet at Bike Path entrance on the northwest side of Chief White Crane.
———
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. — DUTCH OVEN BRUNCH: Join the naturalists for some Dutch oven tips and recipes. Enjoy some samples of Dutch oven breakfast ideas. Meet at Pierson Ranch Shelter #1
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
