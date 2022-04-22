100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 23, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 23, 1947
• Yankton Girl Scouts, in holding their annual Arbor Day observance tomorrow, will be the first private donors to the landscaping of the city’s new park on North Douglas Avenue. There will be a tree-planting ceremony at the southeast corner of the park where three young hackberry trees will be planted.
• The men in Look Hall, Yankton College dormitory for men, will open their rooms for open house at Look Hall Thursday from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. They are inviting the women of Yankton college, faculty members, townspeople and other guests to visit their rooms, the game rooms and the parlors to get a glimpse of the home life of the men students at Yankton College. The men are making preparations to welcome their visitors with light refreshments.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, April 23, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 23, 1997
• A major north-south artery became unclogged Tuesday morning when officials opened Highway 81 for one-way traffic. However, water remains on the road, and motorists should remain cautious.
• Two University of South Dakota mathematics professors who have taught for more than 65 years will be honored Friday, April 25. The annual math awards banquet will honor retiring Professors Bill Kabeisman and Andy Karentinos.
